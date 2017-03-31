A taste of the Balkans at Ludford live music event

Prepare to be swept off your feet as the Budapest Cafe Orchestra take to the stage at Ludford Village Hall next week.

A music-driven phenomenon, BCO is certified to enthral audiences everywhere with their infectious energy.

They take their audiences on a journey from one emotional pole to another.

Travel from a desperately tragic evocative heart-rending ancient Jewish melody to a dance from Romania or Russia and all the fiery exuberance that goes with it.

Led by principal violinist Balkan Bob, the Budapest Cafe Orchestra will be in concert at Ludford on Thursday, April 6.

The show, part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme of events, starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 and are available from Caroline on 01507 313335, email nick.feit@btinternet.com, or on the door.