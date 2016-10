The popular two-day model railway show by Caistorial returns to the town hall this weekend.

The event will be open from 10am to 5pm, this Saturday, and 10am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2.50 for under 15s and seniors, and a family ticket is available for £7.50.

Refreshments will be on sale throughout both days of the event.