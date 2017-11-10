Master drummers at Lincoln theatre

Experience the power of thundering rhythms on huge taiko drums, mysterious masked choreography, synchronisation timed to perfection, post-apocalyptic martial imagery and infectious humour – all in a spellbinding display of sheer energy.

The Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers are joined by master drummer from Japan Hiroshi Motofuji, for their November 2017 tour, which stops off at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal Tonight (Friday, November 10).

Mugenkyo are the UK’s most successful touring taiko group, renowned for their high-octane energy, contemporary look & sound, and gritty passionate style.

Hiroshi Motofuji is one of the top taiko artists in Japan, formerly a frontman of the world-renowned Oedo Sukeroku group, and highly regarded for both his precise technique and as a pioneer of a new hard-hitting direction in taiko currently sweeping across Japan.

To buy tickets for the show visit {www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk|www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk|www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk) or call 01522 519999.

Tickets cost £22, with concessions £20, children £12.