Love is in the water at Skegness attraction - would you pop the question at aquarium?

Skegness Aquarium is offering a unique diving experience for you and a loved one this month.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the attraction has a special promotion for the whole of February.

Visitors to the aquarium can book a dive experience for £95 for an adult, and £65 for a certified diver.

When booking, visitors can also get a free tour of the aquarium, free lunch in the Bistro and a free souvenior photograph.

Visitors must leave at least an hour after eating before their dive, and can only dive following medical checks.

Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium, said: “It is something out of the norm. A real Valentine’s treat your loved one will remember forever.”

The aquarium welcome wedding proposals while in the tank.

For more information including terms and conditions, call Skegness Aquarium, on 01754 228200.