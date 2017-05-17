Lincoln Battle lines drawn

Throwback to the 13th century and experience the sights, sounds and smells of medieval England, as Lincoln Castle prepares for the 1217 Battle of Lincoln

This Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, visitors can witness and discover the preparations for one of the most important battles in English history.

The weekend marks the battle’s 800th anniversary and the action will continue over the bank holiday weekend (May 27 – May29) with a cast of more than 100 armoured soldiers re-enacting the battle.

“We’d all be speaking French if it wasn’t for the Battle of Lincoln; it’s little-known but hugely significant,” said Jon Hogan, public engagement manager at the castle.

“We’re bringing the preparations and the battle itself to life over two action packed weekends at Lincoln Castle.

“On May 20 and 21, see the artisan at work preparing bows and arrows, the Castle garrison being drilled under the watchful eye of Lady Nichola de la Haye and hear news of the French attack force as heralds and spies bring the news.

“Witness the arrival of the Kings champion – Sir William Marshall – the best Knight in England.

“Then join us again over the bank holiday weekend to see how the story of the battle itself unfolds.”

The Castle is open from 10am to 5pm, with the event from 11am to 4.30pm across both weekends.

The castle will be paid entry only due to the event.

Adults £13.50, concession £11, child £7.20, family £34.20 (2 adults and up to 3 children).

Book your ticket in advance online at www.lincolncastle.com to get a 10% discount and get a free return visit within six months with your ticket.