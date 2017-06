It is Gala Day in Middle Rasen this Saturday, July 2, supporting the local community, LIVES and The Nomad Trust.

There will be lots of attractions to suit all ages - from a mobile climbing wall to dog agility and classic cars to cakes.

There will be lots of stalls and local comedian Brian Hellyer will be around all day to entertain too.

The fun for all the family event takes place at from 11am to 4pm.