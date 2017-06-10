Hackthorn Hall gardens open

Formal, woodland and walled gardens surrounding Hackthorn Hall and church will open for the NGS charities this Sunday, June 11, from 1pm to 5pm.

Admission is £3.50 (children free), with teas on sale in the village hall.

Hackthorn Hall, owned by Mr and Mrs William Cracroft-Eley, was one of the founder members of the NGS.

Parts of the formal gardens have been designed more recently by the well-known garden designer, Bunny Guiness.

The walled garden boasts a magnificent ‘Black Hamburg’ vine, believed to be second in size to the vine at Hampton Court.

There are gravel paths and grass drives.

Hackthorn Hall is six miles north of Lincoln, approximately one mile off the A15.