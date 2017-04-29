Search

Go quackers at Howsham race

Howsham Duck Race this Bank Holiday Monday EMN-170429-224307001

May Day bank holiday, on May 1, sees the return of the annual Howsham Duck Race on Howsham Beck.

The village hall will be open from 1pm to sponsor a duck, with the race at 2pm.

There are cash prizes for the first three ducks to finish.