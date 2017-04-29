Go quackers at Howsham race

May Day bank holiday, on May 1, sees the return of the annual Howsham Duck Race on Howsham Beck.
The village hall will be open from 1pm to sponsor a duck, with the race at 2pm.
There are cash prizes for the first three ducks to finish.
