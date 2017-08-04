Get ready for the Gainsborough Beach Party!

It is time to get your buckets and spades ready and head to Gainsborough, as the popular Beach Party returns for the third year running this weekend.

After last year’s roaring success, the town centre will once again be transformed into an artificial seaside for everyone to enjoy.

So splash on some sun cream, pop on your sun hat and head over to the Market Place for some summer fun.

Coun Sheila Bibb, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to be bringing all the fun of the seaside to Gainsborough once again this summer.

“Over the last two years, the event has proved hugely popular with both days packed with families and people curious to see what was going on.

“We hope to see even more new faces this year!”

The event takes place this Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, from 9am to 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the regular Saturday market as well as soaking up a range of other attractions, including children’s rides, seaside games, face painting, a bouncy castle, music and food and drink.