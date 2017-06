Head to Osgodby this Saturday, June 10, where there will be fun for all family - and your four-legged friends too.

The Osgodby Village Fete and Fun Dog Show will run from noon to 4pm.

A steam organ and vintage tractors will be on display, alongside craft stalls and traditional games.

The Wold Search Dog Team will be there and children from the primary school will be giving a display of country dancing.