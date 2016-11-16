Festive cabaret fun comes to Caistor

Get in to the festive spirit when the latest professional touring entertainment comes to Caistor Town Hall.

The effortlessly funny musical double act ShooShoo Baby host a sparkly Christmas party on Friday, December 9.

The audience will be treated to fresh, new arrangements of seasonal songs, such as Winter Wonderland and I Want you for Christmas - accompanied by the musical saw.

There will also be some unknown vintage gems, including Angie the Christmas Tree Angel.

And in true ShooShoo style, the audience will have plenty of opportunity to participate.

There will even be a prize for the best Christmas jumper.

Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £10 each from Caistor Post Office or by calling 01472 851075 .

There is a group discount of 10 tickets at £9 each.