Farming superhero visits Rasen store

Children’s farming superhero Tractor Ted, is looking forward to some real life farm fun and discovery as the Tractor Ted LIVE team sets off on its UK tour.

This Friday, August 4, the tour visits Mole Country Stores in Market Rasen’s Gallamore Lane, so go along between 11am and 3pm.

Tractor Ted Roadshow coming to Mole Stores, Market Rasen EMN-170308-075806001

“Tractor Ted offers a unique opportunity for a range of venues to really engage in our ethos of real life farm fun and discovery,” said Tractor Ted’s Operations Director David Horler.

“We have a wonderful following from our little fans across the UK and we felt this was a great opportunity to take Tractor Ted on the road and bring the little green tractor to them.”

The event will allow younger children to enjoy a series of farm based activities from the giant Tractor Ted Bouncy Castle and the Digger Den, where kids can scoop up balls with the digger bucket, to welly wanging and the fun farm facts activity trail.

“We run over 100 events each year ranging from county shows and our focus Tractor Ted Big Machines to cinema screenings with Picturehouse Cinemas,” added David.

Tractor Ted Roadshow coming to Mole Stores, Market Rasen EMN-170308-075755001

“This has allowed us to really fine tune what works well for our little fans on the tour and allows us to deliver a taste of Tractor Ted farm fun whilst still fitting it in the back of the events van!”

Tractor Ted offers opportunities for young children aged 2-6 years to engage, learn and have fun with its real life farming stories – a potentially vitally important re-engagement with agriculture and the wider environment.

A recent survey of 27,500 children across the UK by the British Nutrition Foundation found an alarming number of children didn’t know where food comes from; nearly a fifth of primary school children thought fish fingers came from chickens, whilst a third believed cheese came from a plant.

“Tractor Ted offers a wonderful opportunity for young children to re-connect with the UK farming industry and the countryside to understand where food comes from and how it is produced,” said David.