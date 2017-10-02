Entertainment on the ropes at Grimsby

Live Pro Superstar Promotions returns to Grimsby Auditorium as part of their Hardcore Halloween Tour this month, on Saturday 28 October 28.

The event boasts an impressive line-up, including for the first time in Grimsby, ECW and WWE icon Tommy Dreamer, Lisa Marie Varon and former WWE superstar Daivari.

Also set to appear are Impact stars Bram and Magnus, as well as current WWE UK Championship superstar the high flying daredevil Mark Andrews.

Ticket information from 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk