A morning of Easter fun will be held at the Church Room in Market Rasen market place this Saturday, April 15.

The event starts at 10.30am for an hour of Easter crafts, with lots to make and do around the Easter story.

There will then be a short Easter service for families, followed by an Easter Egg hunt around the Church.

After all that exercise, there is time to sit and relax over hot cross buns and drinks.