Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, July 2
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Ordination of Claire Walker in Lincoln Cathedral.
July 3: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
July 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
July 6: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House; 7.30pm Legsby PCC meeting.
July 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am C of E-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.
Glentham: 9.30am Family Church, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Elizabeth Childs.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Denis Lockwood; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.
10.45am Communion the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.
Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.
July 5: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Nettleton
6pm Evensong.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
July 3: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
July 5: 10am Communion.
July 6: Communion at 7pm.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton.
Kirton Lindsey
9am Adults, Babies and Children service; 11am Communion.
July 6: 9am Communion; 9am - noon Open Church.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.
July 5: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
July 7: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Outdoor Service at Wragby (Dove Park).