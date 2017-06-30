Church listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, July 2

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Ordination of Claire Walker in Lincoln Cathedral.

July 3: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

July 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

July 6: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House; 7.30pm Legsby PCC meeting.

July 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am C of E-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 9.30am Family Church, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Elizabeth Childs.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Denis Lockwood; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

10.45am Communion the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting.

Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Worship at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

July 5: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

July 3: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

July 5: 10am Communion.

July 6: Communion at 7pm.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Kirton Lindsey

9am Adults, Babies and Children service; 11am Communion.

July 6: 9am Communion; 9am - noon Open Church.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

July 5: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

July 7: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Outdoor Service at Wragby (Dove Park).