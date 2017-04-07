Church Listing

Services from Sunday, April 9

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Blessing of Palms and readings of the Passion, with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am Communion at Linwood.

April 10: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Compline at Market Rasen.

April 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Compline at Market Rasen Church.

April 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

April 13: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Service with Stripping of the Altar at Market Rasen.

Good Friday: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 11am United Service in Market Rasen Market Place; 2pm Good Friday Service at Market Rasen.

April 15: 10.30am Family Easter Service with craft/worship/refreshments and Easter egg hunt at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall, followed by lunch together; 6.30pm Seeking His Presence.

Good Friday: 11am Around the Cross in Market Rasen Market Place.

More details: 01673 849941

Market Rasen and Caistor Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am Peter Atkinson.

Glentham: 4pm Cafe Church, the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service at the Parish Church; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Timothy Smith.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Maundy Thursday: 6.30pm Service at North Kelsey, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Good Friday: 9.30am Middle Rasen; 10.15am Caistor; 6.30pm Tenebrae Service at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

April 13: 7.30pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper at Holy Rood.

Good Friday: 3pm Mass at Holy Rood.

April 15: 8pm Mass at Holy Rood.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10am Procession from Middle Rasen Methodist Chapel to Parish Church; 10.30am United Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe Church.

April 12: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

April 13: 7pm Christian Passover meal in Middle Rasen Church Hall.

Good Friday: 11am United Ecumenical Service in Market Rasen Market Place.

Caistor

8am Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong

Nettleton

9.30am Communion with Palms.

April 13: 7pm Communion at Nettleton.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Communion at Thoresway; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton le Vale; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby.

April 11: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

April 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Tealby; 6pm Stations of the Cross at Claxby Church.

April 13: 6pm Communion at Kirmond.

Good Friday: 2pm At the Foot of the Cross, at Brookenby.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion with Palms at Holton le Moor Church; 11am Family Communion with Palms at North Kelsey; 6pm Palm Sunday Service at South Kelsey.

April 12: 7pm Compline and Address at North Owersby.

April 13: 10.30am Communion at South Kelsey.

Good Friday: 2pm Prayer, Meditation and Hymns at Kingerby.

April 15: 8pm Lighting of the Easter Fire and Paschal Candle at North Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

Parish Mass and distribution of Palms: 10am Binbrook; 11.15am Ludford.

April 13: 7.30pm Mass at Binbrook and Vigil until 9pm, Compline.

Good Friday: 10.30am Liturgy and Mass of the Pre-sanctified at Binbrook.

April 15: 8pm Blessing of the new fire and Paschal Candle, blessing of the font and renewal of baptismal vows at Binbrook.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Good Friday: 2pm Last Hour before the Cross at East Barkwith.

Waddingham Group

6am Dawn Service and Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9am Easter Family Communion at Grayingham; 11am Easter Family Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

April 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Wragby.

Orthodox Christian Church

10.30am Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s Orthodox Christian Church, East Chapel, Louth Cemetery, London Road, Louth LN11 9QP. All welcome. orthodoxlouth.co.uk

April 10: 10.30am Bridegroom Matins at St Aethelheard’s, as above.

April 11: 10.30am Bridegroom Matins at St Aethelheard’s, as above.

April 12: 10.30am Bridegroom Matins at St Aethelheard’s, as above.

April 13: 10.30am Holy Unction; 3pm Vesperal Divine Liturgy at St Aethelheard’s, as above.

April 14: 10.30am The Twelve Passion Gospels and Procession of the Holy Cross; 3pm Holy Friday Vespers at St Aethelheard’s, as above.

April 15: 10.30am Lamentations Matins; 8pm the Nocturne and Matins of Pascha at St Aethelheard’s, as above.