Charity ceilidh at Keelby Village Hall

The Reely Grim ceilidh Band will be getting everyone on their feet at a charity event in Keelby Village Hall next weekend.

Join in the dancing or just listen to the music at the ceilidh, which will be raising money for Project Trust and will take place on Saturday, December 10.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

There will be a bar and raffle on the evening too.

Tickets cost £10 each, which includes supper.

“It will be a great evening of entertainment, “ said organiser Georgie Brown (18), who is raising the money for the educational charity she hopes to volunteer with next year at a school in Thailand.

“Tickets for the ceilidh are limited, so contact me on 07800 806557 as soon as possible and also let me know about any special dietary requirements so we can cater for everyone.”