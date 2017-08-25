Caistor Sports and Social fun day

Caistor Sports and Social Club is holding a family fun day this Sunday, August 27.

Kicking things off is a charity football match at the sportsground, off Brigg Road.

The match starts at 11am.

The fun day activities run from 1pm to 5pm.

There will be a number of stalls raising money for local causes.

There will also be a bbq, music and more throughout the afternoon.

The Sports and Social Club can be accessed via Brigg Road or North Kelsey Road.

The ground is home to the town’s football and cricket clubs, as well as the newly-launched walking football club, the Wolds wanderers, which meets on Wednesday mornings, from 11am.

There are currently 20 members, ranging from an 80-year-old who last kicked a ball in 1963 to a mere 55-year-old.

They are currently looking for more female players to join them.