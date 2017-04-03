Brainy comedy comes to Lincoln

Highly acclaimed and extremely funny comedian, Jason Byrne is bringing his show to Lincoln as part of a nationwide tour.

The Man With Three Brains will be at The Drill Hall on Friday, November 17.

His 2016 UK tour, Propped Up, saw silly props in the form of giant ducks, rubber hands, owls, big wooden pegs and amazing magic stunts which had audiences laughing up and down the country.

Now, it is time to peel back the madness that’s inside Jason’s head, revealing all three of his brains, which kick into action when he hits the stage.

His left brain scans the audience and room, looking for improv moments.

His right brain collates stand-up material and stunts, poised to dish out the funnies at speed.

His centre brain is Jason’s coach, pushing him to the limit.

It has been a busy few years for Jason.

In addition to his extensive touring worldwide, his Radio 2 Show was awarded the UK radio industry’s prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award.

As well as fronting a new studio-based comedy chat show, Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show, for TV3 in Ireland, he is co-host of Sky’s hugely popular entertainment programme Wild Things on Sky1.

The Lincoln show starts at 8pm and is suitable for ages 14+.

For tickets, priced at £19.50, call 01522 873894 or visit www.lincolndrillhall.com