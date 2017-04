Thirty years of Where’s Wally? was celebrated at Market Rasen Library with a fun craft afternoon.

More than 30 children attended the event.

“This is just part of the month-long celebrations to mark 30 years of the international character with a stripy shirt, goggles and hat, and it has been well received,” said Karen Waring, library team leader.

“We are now preparing for a similar event, with a Star Wars theme, on May the Sith (May 6th)”