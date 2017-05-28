Wally winners at Market Rasen

Young visitors to Market Rasen Library lately have been kept busy with a month-long competition inspired by the international character who dresses in the distinctive red and white-striped shirt, bobble hat and glasses, as he celebrates his 30th year of entertaining children of all ages.

The winners were regular library user Emma Eckersley and Momo Chambers, who had gone along to the library on a class visit from her school.

“We had so much interest from children in two different age groups that we had to draw the correct entries from a hat,” said Karen Waring, Market Rasen Library manager.

“The lucky winners have been presented with a wonderful anniversary edition of the book that kick-started a global phenomenon 30 years ago and got the whole world asking ‘Where’s Wally?’”