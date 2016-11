All Saints’ Church is holding its first festival of Christmas trees this season.

On Sunday, December 4, the church will be decorated with more than 20 trees, each with a unique design.

The church will be open from 11am to 5pm, closing with a short carol service by candlelight.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day in the recently-refurbished church hall.

For more information, call Nikki Barnard on 07840 706468 or Sarah Fletcher on 07970 180966.