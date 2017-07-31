Treasures! comes to Market Rasen

Have your say

Market Rasen Library has teamed up with the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology for a summer holiday family craft event.

Treasures! will be held in the Mill Road venue on Friday, August 4, from 10am to noon.

Go along to make a clay Saxon face pot, design a Dragonesque brooch, create a Roman scabbard and decorate your own mini treasure box.

Activities cost £1 each and children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is no need to book a place,just drop in to join in the fun.

Other activities are being held at the library on Wednesdays throughout August as part of the Summer Reading Challenge programme - Animal Agents.

These include I Haven’t Got a Cluedo, Sleuth Reading Agents, Spy Dog 451 and Paw Patrol.

For more details call in to the library and speak to a member of staff.