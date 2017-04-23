Toy library comes to Market Rasen

A new service is being trialled at Market Rasen Library to help families keep their little ones entertained.

The Mobile Toy Library will pay its first visit to the Mill Road venue on Friday, April 28.

Go along between 10.30am and 11.30am for the Stay, Play and Take Away session.

“Parents in Market Rasen have previously expressed an interest in a Mobile Toy Library service and the library have been so accommodating,” said Amanda Anthony, who runs Lincoln Toy Library.

“The idea is we bring along a selection of toys which families can hire for a month for a nominal fee.

“Families are able to access our website in advance and book toys if there’s specific items they would like to use.”

Hire prices start from £1, after the initial annual membership fee of £7.

More information is available at the library desk or call 07584 341265.