Summer Reading Challenge celebrations at Rasen library

Market Rasen Library has been inundated this summer with young readers wanting to take part in the Animal Agents Summer Reading Challenge.

After weeks of reading and fun activities in the library, the 92 children who completed the reading challenge were able to collect their certificates.

“We had a record 147 children take part in this year’s challenge,” said Karen Waring, team leader at Market Rasen Library.

“We were absolutely thrilled with the take up, which had a lovely theme, which led to lots of activities for the children to enjoy.

“The challenge is a great way for encouraging children to read more.

“Special thanks go to our volunteer Jayne Gillard who has helped at all the activity events and to our Tesco Community Champion Jenny Stimson, who provided - and came along to serve - refreshments at our celebration event and other sessions.”