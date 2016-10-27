Shining a brighter light on Hallowe’en at Rasen event

A free party for all ages this Friday, October 28, is set to shine a bright light on the Festival Hall as an alternative to Hallowe’en.

The Bright Lights Party is being hosted by the New Life Church and everyone is invited to go along and join in the fun.

There will be games, crafts, a construction challenge, music, quizzes and even a mini panto, as well as free food and non-alcoholic drinks.

“Families individuals, friends and young people are all very welcome at this lighter, brighter alternative to Hallowe’en,” said youth development worker Rhona Sheppard.

Last year more than 100 people attended, so it is advised to book your free tickets by contacting New Life Church Office on 01673 849941 or Rhona on 07813 691733.

There is also a limited number of places for unaccompanied children but these must be arranged in advance.