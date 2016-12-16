Santa’s breakfast at Caistor

Another very successful ‘Santa’s breakfast’ has taken place at St Peter and St Paul church in Caistor.

The great man himself came on behalf of Immingham Buffs Spire Lodge.

The excited children lined up to talk to Santa and each took turns to tell him about their wishes for Christmas Day presents.

And the event saw each child receive a present from Father Christmas.

All money raised on the day will be donated to the Children’s Society.

Pictured above are Alfie Davis (left) and Finley Lewis receiving their presents from Santa.

Picture by Linda Oxley.