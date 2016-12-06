Romantic drama set for Louth Film Club

A romantic drama is a special Christmas treat for those wanting to see the next flick on screen, chosen by Louth Film Club.

George Cukor’s The Philadelphia Story (1940) will be shown by the club on Monday, December 12.

Louth Film Club chair, Paul Hill said: “This is a crisply written film about wealth, its privileges and responsibilities in which old favourites – Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn and James Stewart – shine as stars once did.”

The film will start at 7.30pm at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street.

Tickets are £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.

Following the sell-out showing in November, Ken Loach’s award-winning I, Daniel Blake, will be shown again on Thursday, December 15, as part of the Senior Screen programme.