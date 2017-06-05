Rhyme time celebration at Rasen Library

Market Rasen Library is joining with other Lincolnshire Libraries to celebrate National Bookstart Week (June 5 to 11).

Like libraries across Lincolnshire, the Mill Road venue will be marking 25 years of the Book Trust’s flagship reading programme with a special Rhyme Time session.

The Book Trust is also giving away 450,000 books to mark the occasion.

Karen Waring, Team Leader at Market Rasen Library, said: “Bookstart week is one of our favourite events of the year and we are delighted to support its 25th anniversary.

“Reading with your child is a great way to spend time together and bond. It’s also an excellent way to introduce your child to books, preparing them well for future learning.”

The theme of this year’s National Bookstart Week is ‘Let’s Explore Outdoors’ and children attending the event will receive a free copy of the picture book ‘Everybunny Dance!’ by Ellie Sandall.

Diana Gerald, Chief Executive of BookTrust said: “It is important for parents and carers to find the time to read with their children.

“Reading for pleasure has a dramatic effect on many life outcomes for children such as their well- being, confidence and educational achievements.”

The free Rhyme time session at Market Rasen will be held on Tuesday June 6, from 2.15pm to 2.45pm.