Rasen pupils prepare to perform at Wassail

Pupils from Market Rasen Primary School are getting in tune to sing with the Choral Society this Christmas.

The children had such fun when they sang Zimbe! with the adult choir two years ago, teacher Sue Johnson is putting them through their paces again to join in the Christmas Wassail on December 18.

“Music has an important place in the school curriculum and everyone has a chance to sing,” she said.

“One Collective Worship a week is devoted to singing and the school regularly sings in the community and has even recorded a CD of carols in the cathedral.

“Anyone can join the school choir as long as they are prepared to attend practises.”

Thea Hogg from the Choral Society said: “Singing in a choir helps build confidence, encourages co-operation, improves the memory and teaches discipline, as well as giving pleasure to singers and audience alike.”

The Christmas Wassail is in De Aston School Hall on Saturday December 18 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £8, with under 16s free, from The Gift Horse in Market Rasen, Caistor Post Office or 01673 844750.