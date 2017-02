Market Rasen Library will be stepping back in time this month for a crafty half-term activity.

On Friday, February 17, the Society for Lincolnshire History & Archaeology has organised a Roman Crafts event.

Go along between 10am to noon to join in the fun.

Design a Roman sandal in card, use clay to make a Roman-style pot, create some Roman jewellery and have fun with mosaic patterns.

Children must be accompanied and the cost is £1 for each activity.

There is no need to book, just drop in.