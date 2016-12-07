Pleasurable Painting exhibition in Caistor

Members of Caistor’s Pleasurable Painting group have mounted their first exhibition, in the town’s Arts and Heritage Centre.

The group, which began just over two years ago, has produced more than 85 pictures for the display, covering a range of techniques and subjects.

“We are all very proud of how it looks,” said Mags Bradley, who leads the group.

“We work in anything except oil and acrylic, and the individuality of each artist is really coming through.”

The exhibition will run until December 31.

All the art work is for sale and anything purchased as a Christmas present can be collected for Christmas Eve.

Mags Bradley will be running a sketching workshop at the centre on Saturday and an experimental water colour workshop on Sunday.

The cost is £35 per day; call 01472 851605 to book.