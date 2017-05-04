Parkland location for Top Gun screening

Open air cinema comes to Stourton Estates this month as part of a new initiative - Farm on Film.

The stunning parks and lakeland of the private estate at Baumber are normally home to Red Deer, but on May 26 you can be in the company of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.

Stourton Estates is teaming up with outdoor cinema experts Film on a Farm for a screening of the classic film, Top Gun.

There will also be authentic Italian pizzas, ice cream, pop-corn and the estate’s own venison burgers to purchase, as well as a fully licensed bar.

For those wanting to extend their experience, camping is also available over the whole bank holiday weekend (May 26 to 28).

Tickets for the film are being sold at www.filmonafarm.co.uk/venues/stourton-estate/ and camping can be booked through www.stourtons.co.uk