Moscow City Ballet is back

Renowned dance company, Moscow City Ballet, returns to the area following a triumphant season with its dramatic traditional story-telling and captivating performances, arriving at the Scunthorpe Baths Hall next month

They will be performing Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake over three performances, on Tuesday, February 7, and Wednesday, February 8.

Moscow City Ballet: Sleeping Beauty EMN-171001-114151001

Live music is at the heart of Moscow City Ballet’s productions and they will be accompanied on tour by the Moscow City Ballet Orchestra, who will provide a luscious soundtrack to this magical season of dance.

Founded by Victor Smirnov-Golovanov in 1988, Moscow City Ballet is one of Russia’s most successful and popular touring ballet companies, highly admired for its distinctive style, exciting choreography and exceptionally gifted dancers.

Ludmila Neroubashchenko has led the ballet company for the last few years and will now officially take on the position of Artistic Director to continue to preserve Victor’s unique choreography and productions, as well as the commitment to promoting ballet in the Russian Classical tradition all over the world.

At the performances, audiences can not only marvel at the perfection of its corps de ballet, but witness the excellent dexterity and grace of principal ballerinas Alevtina Lapshina and Liliya Oryekhova.

Performances at the Baths Hall are 7.30pm on both nights, with an additional performance of Swan Lake at 2.30pm on the Wednesday.

For ticket information call the box office on 0844 854 2776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk