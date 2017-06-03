Morris Men to bless Kelsey and Caistor Pumps

Grimsby Morris Men will be out and about next Monday, June 5, for their annual Pump Blessing Tour.

They will start in North kelsey at 7.45pm, where the Rev Sarah Parkin will be blessing the Pump.

Then it is on to Caistor Town Pump for the blessing at 8.30pm by the Rev Canon Ian Robinson.

The evening will end up at one of the Grimsby Morris Men’s favourite haunts, The Salutation Inn at Nettleton, for a different kind of pump.

The Morris Men will be dancing at each of the stops.

They are also looking for new members to join them.

“Morris Dancing is a very enjoyable and sociable hobby,” said Trevor Jones from Grimsby Morris Men.

“It helps to keep you fit and helps to keep alive one of England’s oldest traditions.

“For details please see our website www.grimsbymorrisment.org.uk.”