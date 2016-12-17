Middle Rasen Tree Festival

Middle Rasen Church’s Christmas Tree Festival gets under way today, Saturday December 17.

Following the success of last year’s event, organisers say this year’s festival will be even bigger and better.

The event runs until January 5 and will be open each day from 10am to 4pm.

Admission to the tree festival is free, but there will be a donation bucket, which will go to support local charities and good causes.

As part of the launch event, brunch, including bacon rolls, will be served from 10am to 12 noon.