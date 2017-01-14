Lost railways topic for Horncastle society’s meeting

Horncastle History and Heritage Society will welcome retired broadcaster, film producer and railway historian Mike Fowler to their first meeting of 2017.

He will ne giving a presentation on The Origins, Development and Decline of the East Lincolnshire Railway in the Admiral Rodney Hotel on Wednesday, January 18.

The talk will be illustrated with slides and film footage, together with some surviving relics from the line.

Opened in 1848, this major railway route linked Grimsby with Peterborough, and onwards to London.

It provided a fast route north and south for the communities of Louth and Alford, and, via several branch lines, it connected with Lincoln, Bardney, Horncastle, Skegness, Spilsby and Mablethorpe, eventually closing in October 1970.

The meeting starts at 7.30pm, with admission £2 for non-members.