Lincolnshire’s Just Jane takes massive step closer to becoming only third airworthy Lancaster in the world

The county’s much-loved Lancaster Bomber ‘Just Jane’ is to take massive steps in its bid to return to our skies with a £250,000 restoration.

The Avro Lancaster NX611 will have major works carried out over the winter towards restoring her to airworthy condition.

Fred and Harold Panton who dreamed of seeing Just Jane back in the skies.

“This is the biggest news for NX611’s restoration in the last 20 years,” declared Andrew Panton, of the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre where Just Jane is based.

“The goal of ‘Just Jane’ becoming only the third airworthy Lancaster in the world feels closer than ever before.”

The news comes after approval was given by the Civil Aviation Authority.

This winter will see a complete strip and re-paint of the aircraft which will facilitate an assessment of the Lancaster’s aluminium skin and permit any problems encountered to be resolved.

To facilitate this work, NX611 will appear at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, at East Krikby, as she never has done before as she will be rigged in a flying attitude on trestles and jacks with a number of components removed.

If all goes to plan, the target is to have all of the external airframe work completed.

“Visitors to the museum will see a Lancaster like it has never been seen before, we’re so excited to be able to offer this unique opportunity to the public,” added Andrew.

“We really hope the public will support our work this winter and really get on board with the aim of restoring ‘Just Jane’ to her rightful airworthy condition”

A special club - called The Rivet Club - has been set up to support the work. Although the club requires a monthly donation it is solely centred around the restoration of NX611 and will give special access to news updates and the weekly overhaul reports not available to non-members. Members of the Just Jane Supporters Association will be included in the update emails.

The centre will also be offering tours of the overhaul area to enable you to get a close look at the work being done and gain an understanding of the restoration effort.

Further information on these tours will be released in due course and will be available at www.lincsaviation.co.uk