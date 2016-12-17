Lesley looks to Lincoln with new children’s book

A best-selling author has released a new children’s book based in Lincoln.

Lesley Tither, 64, lived in Stainton le Vale for eleven years before moving to France.

Under the pen-name Tottie Limejuice, her travel memoirs, the Sell the Pig series, have become international top sellers.

There are currently four in the series and she has just started work on the fifth.

Writing as L M Krier, she now has six crime fiction books out in the DI Ted Darling series, and, under the same name, she has now branched out into children’s fiction, with The Dog with the Golden Eyes.

The book has been illustrated by Cornish artist Andrew Campbell-Howes and features an exciting scene in Lincoln’s famous Christmas market.

“I don’t have children of my own, so when I first wrote it, a few years ago, I got the granddaughter of my next door neighbour in Stainton le Vale to read it for me,” said Lesley.

“It got her approval, but then spent some time languishing on a floppy disc before I found exactly the right artist to bring it to life for me.”