The February exhibition at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre features the work of Jayne Cooper.

Over the last ten years, the Louth-based artist has exhibited throughout the UK in both shared and solo shows, including the BP Awards at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Her latest work is a conscious antidote to the ‘selfie’.

The exhibition rund from February 1 to February 28.

A Meet the Artist event will be held on Saturday February 4, from 11.30am to 1.30pm.