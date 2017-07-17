Knight fever is back at Lincoln

The Grand Medieval Joust returns to Lincoln Castle next month, with heroic knights from England, Germany and Wales all competing to be named champion.

The spectacular weekend of jousting takes place on August 5 and 6.

Feel the thunder of hooves and hear the clash of lance on steel armour, as our four heroes take part in the sport of kings.

The first competition each day will be a ‘skill at arms’ contest at noon.

In this display, the knights exercise their horses and first show their prowess with a variety of weapons.

Then, at 2pm, watch the knights being helped into their medieval armour by their squires, before they take to the jousting arena at 3pm.

Visitors can also sample medieval life in the living history encampment of the Lincoln Castle Garrison, and there will be a medieval surgeon - not for the faint hearted.

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £11 for concessions and £7.20 for children.

Family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are also available at £34.20, and there is a 10 percent discount for advance online booking.

Tickets include admission to the event and all the castle’s attractions, plus a free return visit within six months.

The event runs from 11am to 4.30pm, with the main castle attractions open 10am to 5pm.

To book tickets visit www.lincolncastle.com .