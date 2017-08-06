Kids have a hoot at Rasen Library

The Summer Reading Challenge activities started with a hoot at Market Rasen Library when Brillo the Barn Owl and Eric the Little Owl made a visit with their owner Annette McKenzie.

The Summer Reading Challenge is organised nationally by The Reading Agency and encourages 4-11 year olds to borrow and read any six library books during the summer holidays, a time when children’s literacy skills traditionally dip.

This year’s theme is Animal Agents, based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals – furry, scaly and slippery – who are out to crack a case at the library with a little help from their friends.

Tony Ross, the UK’s best-selling children’s illustrator (creator of the Little Princess books, illustrator of the Horrid Henry series by Francesca Simon, and of books by David Walliams and Claire Balding), has created this year’s exclusive artwork.

Brillo and Eric complimented the festivities at Market Rasen Library by offering words of wisdom to encourage the children to get reading and complete the Summer Reading Challenge.

This was the first of a range of animal related activities organised by the library to encourage the children to get into reading.

GLL runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council and Karen Waring, Team Leader at Market Rasen Library, said. “It was great to see how well the owls were received by the children.

“There was certainly a buzz in the library and most children and adults had a photograph taken with the birds.

“The staff have been busy signing up children to the challenge and making sure that the shelves and displays are well stocked with animal related books, as well as the more traditional tales.

“It is great to see such enthusiasm.”

Over the holidays there will be more animal agent activities, including Spy Dog 451 and Paw Patrol - and don’t miss code cracking and games sessions with Angus and Gracie the Therapy Dogs Nationwide, who will be calling in as sleuth detectives.

The Summer Reading Challenge is one of our most popular annual activities, and this year libraries are working alongside The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, Skegness Natureland and Tattershall Farm Park, who have all donated some great prizes.

All the children who read six books and complete the Reading Challenge will be entered in to a prize draw to win entry tickets to these Lincolnshire attractions. The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park are also providing the top two prizes of a Tiger Experience and Lemur Experience.