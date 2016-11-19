Hall in ‘Illuminate’ celebrations

Gainsborough Old Hall is taking part in this year’s national ‘Illuminate’ celebrations on Thursday, November 24, and will join towns and cities across England, Holland and America as part of Mayflower 400.

An exclusive candle-lit tour of the Old Hall will take place, with places free to the public, but very limited.

Booking is therefore essential.

Doors open at 6pm and the event will start with Dutch-inspired nibbles followed by a short film at 6.20pm, with the tour commencing at 6.30pm.

The Illuminate celebrations are inspired by the words of William Bradford, a Mayflower Pilgrim who wrote a journal on board the Mayflower.

One line says: “As one small candle may light a thousand, so the light here kindled hath shone unto many, yea in some sort to our whole nation.”

lTo book a place on the tour at Gainsborough Old Hall, call 01427 677348.