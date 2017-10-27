Gunby ghosts at haunted Halloween hall this Saturday (October 28)

The National Trust’s Gunby Hall will be haunted again by ghosts for a scary Halloween opening.

Carefully make your way through the three floors of the house, which will be dark and spooky with lots of cobwebs and eerie noises, and meet the Gunby ghosts who like to get up to mischief this time of year.

Halloween at Gunby EMN-171026-143949001

If you have been brave and made it out of the frightening cold dark basement unscathed, steady your nerves with a cuppa and some cake in the tea room or take a walk in the eight-acre garden.

The haunted hall is open this Saturday October 28, 11am to 5pm and normal admission charges apply.