Seasonal festivities get under way with a Christmas fair in the village hall on Sunday, November 13.

Go along between 11am and 4pm, when there will be craft stalls, a tombola, mulled wine and food.

There will also be a Christmas raffle, with the first prize a Christmas hamper.

Admission is 50p, with children free.

For information on having a stall, call 01469 560930.