From Bulgaria to Caistor with love

A Bulgarian artist is holding her first exhibition in England at Caistor this month.

Dara Dyakova is the featured artist for August at the town’s Arts and Heritage Centre.

The title of the Balkan artist’s exhibition is ‘Whimsy’.

Dara surprises with her beautiful use of colour and materials.

Decoupage often plays a part in her composition, with pieces being described as abstract and whimsical, in a hope to bring happiness and good feeling to everyone who sees them.

The exhibition runs until the end of the month, with admission free.

There is a chance to speak to Dara about her work at the meet the artist event being held this Saturday, August 5.

Go along between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

While you are there, take time to have some refreshment in the centre’s cafe, which helps fund ongoing running costs.