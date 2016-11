Tealby Village Hall was full of festive cheer for the annual WI and St Barnabas Hospice Festive Fayre.

Seasonal and gift stalls provided plenty of shopping opportunities and the ladies of the WI were on hand as always to serve up some tasty treats and luxurious lunches to the many visitors who went along to show their support.

Proceeds from the annual event, which has been running for more than 20 years, will be shared between the WI and the hospice.