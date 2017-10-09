Enjoy a brighter side of Halloween at Rasen’s Festival Hall

A free party for all ages is set to shine a brighter light as an alternative to Halloween later this month.

The Bright Lights Party is being hosted by New Life Church and everyone is invited to go along to Market Rasen’s Festival Hall and join in the fun.

The event will feature games, crafts, challenges, a photo booth, and even a mini panto.

There will also be free food and non-alcoholic drinks.

“Families, individuals and young people are all very welcome at this lighter, brighter alternative to Halloween”, said Youth Development Worker Estelle Forsythe.

Last year, more than 120 people attended so it is advisable to book your free tickets by contacting New Life Church Office on 01673 849941.

There is also a limited number of places for unaccompanied children, but these must be arranged in advance.

More at www.marketrasen newlifechurch.co.uk