Contemporary dance at Scunthorpe

Candoco Dance Company, the company of disabled and non-disabled dancers, is bringing an exciting evening of choreography and performance to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on June 14.

The performance from 7pm is presented by South Bank Dance and will feature performances from schools and colleges in North and North East Lincolnshire.

Presenting extracts from ‘Beheld’ by Alexander Whitley and the latest duet ‘You and I Know’ by Arlene Phillips, the performance will showcase the dynamic range of Candoco’s work.

Alexander Whitley’s ‘Beheld’ is a visually striking piece, incorporating fast paced duets and huge swathes of fabric. The company will perform key moments from this resonant piece, set to music by composer Nils Frahm.

‘You and I Know’ is choreographed by leading pop choreographer Arlene Phillips, whose work includes collaborations with iconic artists including Whitney Houston, Tina Turner and Queen. Performed by company dancers Joel Brown and Laura Patay, this love duet offers audiences a potent and emotive exploration of falling in and out of love, over and over again, with the same person.

Tickets costs just £5 each (subsidised thanks to funding from Arts Council England) and are available from The Baths Hall Box Office in person, online at www.bathshall.co.uk or by calling 0844 8542776.

This event will also be the culmination of a residency with local schools and colleges so will feature performances from the young people who have been working with professional dancers from Candoco Dance Company including St Hugh’s Communication and Interaction College.

This is part of South Bank Dance, a partnership of several organisations from the arts, sport, health and education sectors, led by Arts Development at Lincs Inspire Ltd and North Lincolnshire Council.

South Bank Dance is funded by Arts Council England, North Lincolnshire Council, Lincs Inspire Ltd and Yorkshire Dance, and partners as part of a £100,000 project.

The two year project will build on previous work, developing talent and quality at every level of dance provision, including four professional dance residences, strengthening the boys dance sector, offering more grass roots dance opportunities for young people, and providing dance provision as part of the Active Together programme.

A North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson, said: “This is a unique and exciting performance that will inspire audiences and explore a range of dance.

“It has been a great experience for local schools and colleges taking part and they will get to showcase what they have been working on, on the night.

“Don’t miss out on this brilliant performance and get your tickets from The Baths Hall.”