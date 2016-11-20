Christmas all set to come to Caistor

With almost 20 stalls and the county’s largest Christmas tree, this year’s Caistor Christmas Market and Light Switch On is set to be the biggest and best yet.

The annual event will take place in the Market Place from 2pm on Saturday, November 26.

Those looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping will not be disappointed, with stalls stocking gifts, ornaments, wreaths, decorations, crafts, candles, fabrics and even some tasty doggie treats.

Food and drink will be on sale to get market goers in the party spirit and there will even be the opportunity to have your photograph taken with owls and other birds of prey, courtesy of Tony Butler.

With live music, Santa’s sleigh and snow machines, it will be a great way to begin the countdown to Christmas.

The arrival of Father Christmas and the switch on of the festive lights is expected to take place around 4.30pm.